Las Vegas 51s name new manager

Three months after manager Wally Backman resigned, the Las Vegas 51s have their new skipper.

Pedro Lopez, who coached the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 377-329 (.534) record over the last five years, will move up to manage the Triple-A 51s, the organization announced today.

Lopez has been a part of the Mets minor league system for nine years, and has managed in the minor leagues for 15 years, with a career record of 809-740 (.522).

In 2013, Lopez led the Rumble Ponies to an Eastern League title and was named Eastern League Manager of the Year.

“I’m extremely happy and excited for the opportunity to manage in Triple-A after five years managing in Binghamton,” Lopez said in a news release. “It’s good for my career and for the players that I have managed over the past couple of years. I get the opportunity to further manage them at the Triple-A level.”

It will be a return to Las Vegas for Lopez, who played for the Las Vegas Stars in 1994 during his 13-year minor league playing career.