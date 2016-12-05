Police searching for man who escaped custody in downtown Las Vegas

Police have set up a perimeter near Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas as they search for a man who escaped custody, according to Metro Police.

The incident started about 12:40 p.m. when police conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Riverside Drive and Tumbleweed Avenue, near Rancho and Vegas drives, police said.

The driver, who had a warrant for his arrest, ran from the scene but was subsequently taken into custody, police said. He escaped again, however, and was last seen running near the Binion’s parking garage, police said.

Police did not provide any details about the warrant.

Officers established a perimeter at First Street, Casino Center Drive, and Stewart and Ogden avenues.