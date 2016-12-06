2 people treated for smoke inhalation after fire

The occupant of a mobile home escaped a fire this morning in the northeast valley, while two people were treated for smoke inhalation in a separate blaze, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The first fire was reported about 5:20 a.m. at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Gavilan Lane. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home, but the occupant got out before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The second fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at a single-story home in the 4500 block of East Harmon Avenue, near Mountain Vista Street.

Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the eaves of the home, and put out the fire, officials said. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

In both cases, the cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said. Damage estimates were not immediately available.