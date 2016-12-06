Cost-cutting plan is misguided

Speaker Paul Ryan has come up with a long list of unnecessary government programs that he claims will save the U.S. taxpayers trillions of dollars if eliminated.

He estimates that we will save $1 billion in the next 10 years by eliminating the Davis-Bacon Act. The Davis-Bacon Act was enacted in 1931 (Herbert Hoover’s administration). It mandates that every government contractor pay wages that are at least equal to the average prevailing wage rate in that geographical area for each labor category, as determined by the Labor Department.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties seem amenable to enacting new legislation that will enhance and expand our crumbling infrastructure. This is expected to be a boon to the economy by providing numerous good-paying, middle-class jobs. If, however, the Davis-Bacon Act is eliminated, construction contractors on competitive government contracts will tend to lower their wage rates to arrive at the winning low bid. More jobs at lower wage rates is not the answer to our problems. The Davis-Bacon Act has served us well for 85 years. Let’s continue to let pay rates increase to boost our economy.