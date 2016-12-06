Gaming regulators to discuss new wagering accounts

Nevada regulators will discuss allowing the use of wagering accounts for more forms of casino gambling at a special workshop Thursday.

Currently, bettors can use accounts for sports betting and some online games. Among other changes, the proposed regulations would allow people to use wagering accounts to bet on slots, video poker and bingo.

“Currently, there are separate account-wagering regulations for each type of gaming, such as for mobile gaming, races and sports, interactive and slots,” said A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Gaming Control Board. “Each may have slightly different requirements. The aim of the changes we are making to the regulations is to bring them all into alignment so they have the same requirements for each, with only minor variances.”

The new regulations are based on changes to gaming law made during the 2015 Nevada Legislature, the same laws that addressed skill-based gaming.

“The industry proposed this a while back,” Burnett said. “We were working hard and heavy on making other regulatory changes (from the laws passed last year), and then the manufacturing industry in conjunction with a lot of gaming operators came in and (asked) how about this, too.”

The motivation for the changes was to remove barriers and mirror trends in other parts of the economy, Burnett said.

“What we’re doing is making it easier for the patron,” he said. “We are moving from a cash-based society to an electronic payment-based society, and these regulations are attempting to address that. Specifically, (among other things) we will be changing the definition of a wagering voucher to include digital payments. We’re trying to move an all-digital representation of a wagering voucher.”

To protect problem gamblers, Nevada has traditionally been reluctant to allow gamblers to use credit cards. The new regulations could change that.

“That’s going to be one of things we talk about,” Burnett said. “Namely, what methods can you use to fund the wagering accounts. There will definitely be a discussion about that and some dialogue with the problem-gaming folks to listen to their concerns.”

“Credit and debit cards are specifically prohibited by NRS 463.3557 to directly fund a game,” Burnett said. “The key word here is directly. These new account regulations currently allow wagering accounts to be funded by debit and credit cards since they are not directly funding the game itself.”

Representatives from the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling (a nonprofit group largely funded by gaming companies) have said they will be attending the workshop to participate in the discussion.