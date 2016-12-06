Mother settles JetBlue lawsuit after son flown to wrong city

NEW YORK — A woman has agreed to settle her lawsuit against JetBlue Airways after it mixed up her 5-year-old son with another boy and flew him to the wrong city, her lawyer said Tuesday.

"With regard to the matter of Maribel Martinez, et al v. Jet Blue Airways the parties have agreed to amicably resolve this matter," attorney Sanford Rubenstein said in a written statement.

Details of the settlement weren't disclosed. New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp. declined to comment.

Martinez had charged in the lawsuit that she suffered "great emotional distress, extreme fear, horror, mental shock, mental anguish and psychological trauma" when she went to meet her son's Aug. 17 flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport and he wasn't on it.

The little boy, Andy Martinez, had been mistakenly put on a flight to Boston's Logan Airport instead of the flight to Kennedy.

According to the court papers, JetBlue staffers at Logan escorted Andy to a woman he had never seen before and told him he was being reunited with his mother. Meanwhile, a boy who was supposed to be on the flight to Boston had been put on Andy's New York-bound flight and was presented to Martinez.

Both boys had flown out of Cibao International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

It took three hours for JetBlue to sort out what had happened and put the mother and son on the phone with each other, the lawsuit charged.