Motorcyclist killed in crash in Henderson

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Henderson this afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened about 12:50 p.m. at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue, in the far southeast valley, Henderson Police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Northbound traffic was shut down in the area, French said. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police, she said.