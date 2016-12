Propane tank explosion injures woman, child

A woman and a child were hospitalized following an apparent propane tank explosion near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The young child and the mother were taken to University Medical Center with burn injuries, spokesman officer Michael Rodriguez said. Information on their medical condition was not immediately available.

Officers were called about 3:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of Roberta Drive, he said.