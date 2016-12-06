Weeknight lane closures set for Airport Connector work

Continuing construction work on the Airport Connector will cause a new series of restrictions and closures through the end of the month.

The construction will create the most impact on weeknights. A closure and/or significant lane restriction will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nearly every weeknight through Dec. 23, Clark County officials said.

The 215 Beltway will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on many weeknights through Dec. 23. The exit from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and the ramp from southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215 also will be closed on a date to be announced.

The closures are needed for Phase 2 of the Airport Connector Project. The project includes construction of a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215; widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge for that off-ramp; and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector.

Work on the project will not be finished until fall 2017. More information can be found here.