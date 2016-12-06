With uptick in flu cases, officials urge Las Vegans to get vaccine

With only two weeks remaining until the official start of winter, the temperatures in Las Vegas are plummeting and with that comes the flu season.

This year might be a particularly bad one for the valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Experts are currently reporting a 19 percent increase in flu activity in Clark County over the same period last year. To date, there have been 31 confirmed cases with one flu-related death in an adult over age 65.

Additionally, Washoe County recently reported higher numbers of confirmed cases and deaths, making it likely Clark County will continue to see an increase in flu activity.

“During the holiday season people travel more often, are in social settings, may be under more stress and not have the time to practice healthy habits,” said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “These factors, coupled with an increase in flu activity, make now the time to get a flu shot so everyone can have a healthy and happy holiday season.”

The health district recommends flu shots for anyone older than 6 months but especially for those with a higher risk of complications from the illness such as children younger than 5, adults older than 65 and pregnant women.

In an average year, the flu causes 30,000 deaths and 200,000 hospitalizations in the United States, mostly among people 65 years or older, according to the Health District.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness, headache, congestion, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea.

Vaccinations are available at either of the two Las Vegas public health centers, located at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard and 560 N. Nellis Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Experts say it takes approximately two weeks after a vaccination for full protection to take effect.

While the best way to prevent the flu is a vaccination, the Health District also offers these healthy habits to help stop the spread of the illness.

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with people who may be sick, and keep your distance from others when you yourself are sick

• When possible, stay home from work or school when you are sick

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve instead of your empty hand when coughing or sneezing

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces at home, work or school, especially if someone is sick.

• Get adequate sleep and be physically active

• Drink plenty of fluids