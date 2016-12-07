Las Vegas Sun

December 7, 2016

Currently: 54° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

2 juveniles charged in Tennessee wildfires that killed 14

Image

A structure and vehicle are damaged from the wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Rain had begun to fall in some areas, but experts predicted it would not be enough to end the relentless drought that has spread across several Southern states and provided fuel for fires now burning for weeks in states including Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have charged two juveniles with starting an East Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,700 buildings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, local District Attorney General James Dunn and Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced charges at a news conference Wednesday.

Dunn said the juveniles face aggravated arson charges for the fire in the Chimney Tops area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 23. The fire spread to the Gatlinburg area, causing widespread damage. They're being held in the Sevier County juvenile detention center.

They said the juveniles are from Tennessee, but not Sevier County. Officials said state law prevents releasing more information about them.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could come. They said it's possible they would move the case into adult courts.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy