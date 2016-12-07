Las Vegas Sun

December 7, 2016

Auction of Shirley Temple items includes childhood tap shoes

Bill Robinson as the butler is caught in the act of teaching Shirley Temple his world famous stair dance in a scene from “The Little Colonel,” 1935.

DALLAS — Two pairs of tap shoes belonging to the child movie star Shirley Temple have sold at auction for $20,000.

Heritage Auctions says a diamond ring given to the child who sang and danced her way into moviegoers' hearts by her father fetched $137,500.

The two-day auction of jewelry, outfits, awards and other keepsakes that ended Tuesday brought in more than $1.6 million for the family of Temple, who was known in private life as Shirley Temple Black. She died in 2014 at age 85.

A diamond broach worn by both Temple and her mother sold for $250,000. A small, red tambourine used by Temple's mother to teach her rhythm for dancing sold for $2,500.

