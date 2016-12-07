Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Stephen Metaxas, 25, of Henderson, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Metaxas was thrown from his motorcycle about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday when a car failed to yield and pulled in front of him at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue, according to Henderson Police.

Metaxas was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 69-year-old woman, was not injured, police said.