Deadly fire in North Las Vegas blamed on unattended cooking

Unattended cooking caused a North Las Vegas fire that killed two adults and a child Thursday night, according to fire officials.

The victims were pulled from the house and were hospitalized in critical condition before they died, officials said.

Ignacio Meza, 78, died Friday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said today. Placida Parra, 76, and Jannely Hipolita Rivera, 6, died on Monday, officials said.

Parra and Jannely died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, the Coroner’s Office said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

Meza’s cause of death had not been determined as of this afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched about 7 p.m. to a one-story house in the 2700 block of St. George Street, near Civic Center Drive south of Cheyenne Avenue, fire department officials said. Neighbors told them people were trapped in the burning house.

Crews pulled the victims from the house, and the main fire was extinguished in about 50 minutes, officials said.

The house was a complete loss, officials said. Damage was estimated at $250,000.