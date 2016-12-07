Truck crash forces closure of I-15 near downtown Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash of a truck hauling vehicle batteries forced the closure of a key stretch of freeway north of downtown Las Vegas to allow crews to clean up spilled acid.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said Wednesday the truck tipped over about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a Lake Mead Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound Interstate 15.

Buratczuk says the truck cargo box broke open and spewed batteries into travel lanes.

The truck driver was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Buratczuk says vehicles were detoured off the freeway and the road remained closed for several hours while workers spread and swept up a dry acid-neutralizing material.