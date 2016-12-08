2 killed in 30-vehicle pileup on slick Michigan interstate

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. — Authorities say at least two people have died and others are hurt following a 30-vehicle pileup on a snowy, icy Michigan interstate near the state capital of Lansing.

Michigan State Police are blaming slippery conditions for the Thursday morning crash on I-96 near Fowlerville. The pileup forced the closure of the highway in both directions.

Several crashes also have been reported on Detroit-area freeways.

Forecasters say cold air that's moved into the region is boosting conditions for lake-effect snow Thursday. Mid-Michigan is expected to get a few inches and southeastern Michigan, including the Detroit area, could get an inch or less depending on the location.