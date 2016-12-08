6.5 magnitude quake reported in ocean off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO — The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 6.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California in the Pacific Ocean.

The quake hit at 6:50 a.m. Thursday about 100 miles west of Ferndale, California.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying there is no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

Bonnie Brower, owner of the Ferndale Pie Company, says she was grabbing something from the fridge in the restaurant's kitchen when the quake happened. She didn't see any damage, but said says felt a "big jolt."

"I just felt this very huge jerk and I didn't know what it was," she said. Afterward, it felt like the ground was rolling, "like you were on a boat."