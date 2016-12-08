Apple chief Tim Cook picked to give MIT commencement speech

Richard Drew / AP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has chosen Apple CEO Tim Cook to deliver its 2017 commencement address.

MIT made the announcement on its website Thursday. It says Cook will headline the June 9 ceremony. It calls Cook an advocate for equality and a champion of the environment.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says Cook's brilliance as a business leader and his passion for important issues will resonate with its graduates.

Cook has led Apple Inc. since 2011. He has degrees from Auburn University and Duke University. He says his Cupertino, California-based company is proud to have many MIT graduates on its team and he looks forward to giving the speech.

MIT's 2016 speaker was "Jason Bourne" actor Matt Damon, who followed U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith.