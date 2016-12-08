Las Vegas Sun

December 8, 2016

Currently: 50° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Apple chief Tim Cook picked to give MIT commencement speech

Image

Richard Drew / AP

In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference in New York.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has chosen Apple CEO Tim Cook to deliver its 2017 commencement address.

MIT made the announcement on its website Thursday. It says Cook will headline the June 9 ceremony. It calls Cook an advocate for equality and a champion of the environment.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says Cook's brilliance as a business leader and his passion for important issues will resonate with its graduates.

Cook has led Apple Inc. since 2011. He has degrees from Auburn University and Duke University. He says his Cupertino, California-based company is proud to have many MIT graduates on its team and he looks forward to giving the speech.

MIT's 2016 speaker was "Jason Bourne" actor Matt Damon, who followed U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy