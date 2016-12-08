Chief: Suspect in Georgia police shootings apparently killed himself

AMERICUS, Ga. — Police say a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer and the wounding of another apparently killed himself as authorities arrived at a home where he was hiding.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said at a news conference that 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick was found dead by a SWAT team. Scott said the suspect died from what "appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound." He added the officers heard a gunshot inside the home where Lembrick's body was found before the SWAT team entered.

Lembrick was suspected in the slaying Wednesday of Americus police Officer Nicholas Smarr and the shooting of Georgia Southwestern State University police Officer Jody Smith, who remained in critical condition Thursday.

Scott said police received a tip Thursday morning that led them to Lembrick.