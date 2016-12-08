Clerk arrested in teen’s shooting remains free on bail

A lawyer for a smoke shop clerk and the district attorney in Las Vegas are characterizing the fatal shooting of an unarmed 13-year-old in an apparent grab-and-run theft last week as a tragedy.

The clerk, Raad Sunna, appeared in court Thursday with attorney Dominic Gentile (jen-TEEL'), and a judge allowed him to remain free on $150,000 bail and house arrest pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 19.

He's expected to plead not guilty.

The 24-year-old Sunna was arrested Monday. Police say store surveillance video of the Friday shooting shows Sunna wasn't endangered by the slain boy, Fabriccio Patti, or two other teens, ages 14 and 15.

Prosecutor Frank Coumou says Patti was shot in the back.

In separate comments, Gentile and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called the case a tragedy for the families involved.