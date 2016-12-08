Fireplaces suspected in pair of residential blazes

The Clark County Fire Department is warning people about fireplace safety after officials say a fireplace is suspected of sparking a blaze today in an east alley apartment.

In a separate incident, a wood-burning stove caused about $35,000 in damage to a home in Henderson late Wednesday, city officials said.

County firefighters were dispatched about noon today to Sunset Cove apartments, 5225 E. Charleston Blvd., near Nellis Boulevard, where smoke was billowing from one of the units, officials said. The blaze, which did not injure anyone, was out in less than 20 minutes, but displaced a resident, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate was not immediately available, officials said.

In Henderson, meanwhile, firefighters responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to Hibiscus Court, near East Lake Mead Parkway and Calico Ridge Drive, officials said.

A fire was extinguished after causing significant damage to the attic, near a chimney, officials said. Four people were displaced.

Fire officials said people should have their fireplaces cleaned and inspected by a professional once a year.

Other recommendations include:

• Create a 3-foot child-free zone around fireplaces, and use a sturdy, protective screen in front of fireplaces.

• Make sure ashes are cool before disposing them in a metal container, which should be kept at least 10 feet away from any structure. Carbon monoxide alarms outside each sleeping area also are essential, officials said.

• Burn only seasoned logs and avoid other combustibles, such as paper and cardboard.