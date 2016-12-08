Harry Reid bids farewell to Senate with final speech

C-SPAN2 / AP

Minority Leader Harry Reid delivered his final Senate speech after three decades in the chamber.

The Nevada Democrat began by thanking his GOP counterpart, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, for a tribute. In classic fashion, Reid disputed accounts of their poor relationship, saying: "Go ahead and make up all the stories you want about we hate each other, go ahead, but we don't."

Reid talked about his tiny hometown of Searchlight, and about his proudest moment — saving up to buy his mother a new set of teeth.

Family members watched from the gallery, and fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans looked on from the floor.

Launching into his legislative achievements, Reid said, "I know it's long and somewhat tedious. I've been here a long time, so please be patient."