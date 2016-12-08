Trump expected to pick fast-food executive for labor post

Gerry Broome / AP

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick fast-food executive Andrew Puzder to lead the Labor Department.

That's according to a Republican official and a person close to Trump's transition.

Puzder heads CKE Restaurants Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr., Hardee's and other chains. His selection would bring another wealthy business person and elite donor into Trump's Cabinet.

The Californian was one of Trump's earliest campaign financiers. Puzder was a co-chairman of Trump's California finance team, and he was organizing fundraisers well before most major donors got on board with the Republican presidential nominee.

The Republican official and the person close to the transition weren't authorized to disclose the expected nomination before Trump's official announcement, and they spoke on condition of anonymity.