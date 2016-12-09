Bid to withdraw guilty plea denied in neighborhood mom killing case

A judge has rejected a bid by a 21-year-old defendant to withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a Las Vegas mom in a neighborhood cul-de-sac in February 2015.

The Friday ruling means Erich Milton Nowsch Jr. will face a minimum of 11 years in prison for second-degree murder in the slaying of Tammy Meyers.

Getaway driver Derrick Andrews faces two years for his guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter and accessory to murder.

Sentencing is scheduled Dec. 22.

Nowsch also faces one-to-six years for assault with a weapon for threatening a 13-year-old boy in a separate case.

The Meyers slaying dew intense interest after being initially cast as road rage while Myers taught her 15-year-old daughter to drive late at night at a school parking lot.