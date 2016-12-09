Court orders new sentencing in international money laundering case

CARSON CITY — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Las Vegas judge failed to use the correct guidelines in enhancing the sentences of four people convicted of laundering millions of dollars in stolen bank money through casinos.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ordered the District Court to reconsider the sentences of defendants accused of stealing $485 million from the Bank of China and laundering the money, including $20 million through Las Vegas casinos.

Chao Fan Xu was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Guo Jun Xu received a 22-year term, and wives Wan Fang Kuang and Ying Yi Yu got eight-year terms. Fan Xu and Jun Xu worked at the Bank of China.

The four were convicted in August 2008 in Las Vegas of racketeering conspiracy, illegally transporting stolen funds and immigration fraud, according to court records.