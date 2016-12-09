Fire forces 3 adults, 5 children from mobile home

Three adults and five children were displaced after a mobile home caught fire this morning in the northeast valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 10:20 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, the single-wide mobile home was fully involved in flames, and the fire had spread to nearby electrical poles and power lines, officials said.

Crews extinguished the fire, and the American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants, officials said.