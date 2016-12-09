Las Vegas Sun

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas turns 100

Matt Sayles/Invision / AP

In this Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, Kirk Douglas poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Kirk Douglas is officially a centenarian.

The legendary actor turned 100 Friday. Douglas is probably best known for playing the title role in Stanley Kubrick's 1960 film, "Spartacus." He was nominated for a best actor Oscar three times in the 1950s and received an honorary Academy Award in 1996.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, paid an early birthday tribute to his father at an October event for the Motion Picture and Television Fund, calling him an icon, a legend and "a true movie star from an era when movie stars were looked upon as our version of royalty."

Kirk Douglas was also presented with cake and a rendition of "Happy Birthday" at the event.

