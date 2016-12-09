Lawyer says boy shot by campus cop in Reno tried to flee

RENO — The lawyer for a 14-year-old boy who was shot by a school police officer in Reno says he had armed himself with a kitchen knife because he'd been bullied and beaten by upperclassmen.

David Houston told The Associated Press today the emotionally distressed teen was trying to escape from a crowd of classmates who had gathered to capture video of a fight when the officer inexplicably shot him Wednesday.

Houston said the boy remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound, but is stable and improving.

He said videos posted online suggest none of the students felt threatened and most appeared shocked when the officer opened fire.

Houston told AP the boy was "trying to extricate himself from a situation that had become like spectators in the Roman coliseum."