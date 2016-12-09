Moapa zoo closes after history of permit issues

MOAPA — A popular zoo north of Las Vegas has decided to close to the public by the end of the year.

John Anderson, a board member of the Roos-N-More zoo in Moapa, tells KSNV-TV that zoo struggled to raise money to maintain the property. He says Roos-N-More plans to remain available for private educational events.

Some of the zoo's 150 animals will be re-homed, but others will stay on site.

The organization has a history of permit issues. Co-owners Jacky and Valeria Holt and Friends of Roos-N-More had requested a second extension for more time to bring the facility u to code, but they decided to withdraw the application before the Clark County Zoning Board.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin says that decision effectively closed the zoo.