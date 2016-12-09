Pedestrian hit by cab on the Strip, critically injured

A pedestrian was hit by a taxicab and critically injured on the Las Vegas Strip early this morning, according to Metro Police.

The 28-year-old woman from Waynesboro, Va., was crossing the street outside the Bellagio about 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by the southbound taxi, police said. She was walking against a red light, and the taxi had a green light, police said.

The woman apparently saw the oncoming traffic after walking into the street and tried to run before she was hit, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with extremely critical injuries to her head and upper extremities, police said.

The taxi driver stayed on scene and was not expected to face any charges, police said. Neither the driver nor two passengers in the cab were injured, police said.