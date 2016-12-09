Trump’s actions are concerning

President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at “Hamilton” cast member Brandon Dixon’s opinion, demanding an apology to Vice President-elect Mike Pence. If this continues, all Trump will be doing for the next four years is ask for apologies. There were 2 million-plus more voters for his opponent, with millions of independent voters, all howling mad.

Trump voters will soon find out his lies, rated by PolitiFact at 72 percent, following Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, who in the 1930s said essentially, “If you are going to tell a lie, make it a big one, for the masses are more likely to believe it.” Fear, which Trump is a master of, will soon be realized by all as he puts into jeopardy Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and tax cuts for the lower and middle classes. He likes the idea that “no one can be turned down for health care,” however, what will one pay for coverage with a serious disease?

I am concerned by the selection of staff and Cabinet members. Too many follow his style of bigotry, racism, hatred and acceptance of David Duke, former KKK leader and white supremacist, the likes of which at a November gathering extended their right arms, saying, “Hail Trump.”

I spent 31 years in the military, from 1942 to 1973 — 20 years as a fighter pilot and 10 years as an instructor pilot — fighting for Americans’ dreams and freedom from oppression based on gender, race, religion and sexual orientation. I am a proud liberal. Jesus Christ was the greatest liberal. Pretty good company. How about you Republican Christians? Happy with your with money mad politicians?

May the good Lord save our nation.