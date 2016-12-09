Judge Reinhold ‘embarrassed’ about Dallas airport arrest

DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold says he's "embarrassed" that he was taken to jail after a confrontation with security agents at Dallas Love Field Airport.

The 59-year-old actor was arrested Thursday afternoon on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He was released from jail early Friday.

As he left the lockup Friday, Reinhold told WFAA-TV he's fine, "just embarrassed."

Dallas police arrested Reinhold after Transportation Security Administration workers reported he refused to submit to screening at a security checkpoint.

Class C disorderly conduct is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Dallas County sheriff's officials haven't released bond information. Reinhold's attorney has not returned messages left Friday.

Reinhold was featured in 1980s movies including "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Beverly Hills Cop."