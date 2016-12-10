Driver arrested in fatal Friday crash

A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed and a woman was arrested after driving away from the crash on Rancho Drive near Sahara Avenue Friday night, according to Metro Police.

It wasn't immediately clear where Elaine Price, 43, was jailed, but police said she was booked on one count each of suspicion of DUI and fleeing the scene.

The Las Vegas resident was found in the area sometime after the 9:50 p.m. incident on Rancho Drive near Sahara Avenue, police said.

Price was northbound on Rancho in a 1997 Acura RL when it struck a 52-year-old Las Vegas man, who was not on a marked crosswalk near Glen Heather Way, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

The crash, which was the 112th fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year, remains under investigation, police said.