Instant Analysis: One positive for UNLV basketball in humbling loss to Duke

As expected by most, the UNLV basketball team quickly fell behind by double-digits today against Duke and lost 94-45 at T-Mobile Arena.

But what you didn’t expect is what stood out — the Rebels put up a valiant fight. Lost in Duke’s highlight-reel dunks, 3-pointers and complete domination was a stretch of play by UNLV late in the first half that showed the young program’s promise.

UNLV went on an 8-0 scoring run and nearly trimmed the deficit to less than 10 points. Larry Bush and Jalen Poyser hit 3-pointers, and the Rebels started to play with confidence — albeit, for just a few minutes. While the rest of the game, as Duke built its lead from 20 to 30 points, and from 30 points to 40, gave few reasons for optimism, the Rebels can still point to its small sequence of strong play as a minor positive.

Here are some more observations:

What the game means: A 49-point loss will only make the Rebels better. Today wasn’t about winning or losing. Rather, it was a chance for the Rebels to see how they fared against a team many expect to compete for a national championship. Duke helped further expose UNLV’s weaknesses — the play too slow, for instance. How players respond to today is significantly more important than how today went. Even though the game was on ESPN and against a top-ranked opponent, the simple truth is it’s just one game. And a nonleague game at that. They won’t see an opponent in Mountain West play that’s as polished.

Embracing the past: First-year coach Marvin Menzies deserves credit for coordinating to have Final Four MVP Anderson Hunt address players before the game. Linking the past to the present is vitally important is rebuilding the program, and Hunt’s appearance is another reminder to players — those currently on the roster and the ones Menzies is recruiting — that winning at UNLV can be done. While the “Glory Years’ of three Final Fours in five seasons will never be repeated, UNLV can become a perennial NCAA Tournament qualifier. It will never be Duke — which many of the nation's 300-plus teams can say.

Larry Bush earn more playing time: Larry Bush, a freshman walk-on point guard, had four points in a season-high 12 minutes. He pushed the ball up the court and did a good job of organizing the offense. He was one of the Rebels’ most effective players, and likely put himself in the conversation for more playing time. Poyser isn’t a true point guard and frequently struggles running the offense. Jovan Mooring plays out of control and commits too many turnovers. Bush could be the answer.

Stat sheet: Poyser with 16 points was the lone UNLV player to score in double figures. ... He also had three of the Rebels’ six assists — a brutally low amount. ...The Rebels were out-rebounded 40-29 ...Grayson Allen led Duke with 34 points, including soaring high for a dunk in the first half that was so impressive, big-leagure Bryce Harper jumped out of his courtside seat in excitement. ... Bishop Gorman graduate Chase Jeter had two points for Duke in 15 minutes.

Up next: The Rebels return to the Thomas & Mack on Wednesday to face Incarnate Word, a Division I school out of the Southland Conference. The UNLV schedule is difficult over the next two weeks with games against Oregon and Kansas, making the midweek tilt significant because it’s a team UNLV should beat. After a physical game against Duke, one where the Rebels were clearly humbled, they’ll need to quickly put the highs and lows of a big-game environment behind them. Best guess: The Rebels will be ready. To Menzies’ credit, his team has been ready to play all season.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21