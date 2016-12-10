Nevada court suspends lawyer’s license pending funds probe

The Nevada Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Las Vegas probate attorney Robert Graham from the practice of law pending an investigation into allegations that he misappropriated millions of dollars of clients' money.

The court acted Friday in response to a Nevada State Bar filing Thursday, which says Graham's clients have been in limbo since he abruptly closed his practice on Dec. 2.

The State Bar's filing says clients' files were abandoned in Graham's rented office space, and media outlets report that Graham's whereabouts are unknown.

A State Bar complaint says Graham's accounts should have $13 million of his clients' money but that it appears the accounts contain "much less."

The complaint also says Graham failed to distribute clients' funds and lied to them about the status of their money.