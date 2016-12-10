Las Vegas Sun

December 10, 2016

No need for US to act in malice

Regarding the Las Vegas Review-Journal headline Nov. 28, “Canada PM mocked for lofty praise for Castro,” it’s helpful to remember that Canada is not the U.S. and neither is Cuba. While the U.S. was suffering the humiliation of the Bay of Pigs, Canada was forming the U.N. Blue Helmets peacekeepers. The Montreal Royals used to play the Havana Sugar Kings in baseball, and they never put an embargo on Cuba and its citizens. Fidel Castro was a dictator, and so were dozens of other leaders. We forget that he ousted Fulgencio Batista, one of the cruelest leaders in the hemisphere.

You don’t have to cheer the death of anyone. Let history take care of that, Miami. We’ve come from Abraham Lincoln’s “malice toward none” to a president-elect who says, “Malice toward all.”

