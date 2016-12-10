Over 30 feared dead as gas trailer rams into vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says that over 30 people are feared dead after a trailer carrying chemical gas rammed into vehicle on major Kenyan road.

Mwachi Pius Mwachi, the deputy director and communications officer for the National Disaster Management Unit, said the tanker lost control early Sunday while going downhill on the road from Nairobi to Naivasha.

It rammed into a number of vehicle before exploding into flames. Mwachi said that more 11 vehicles have been burnt and scores were injured.