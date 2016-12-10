Rebels set for Duke rematch 25 years in the making

Rebels fans have been waiting a long time for a rematch with No. 5 Duke, but they probably hoped the circumstances would be different.

Instead of two national powers jostling for championships, as was the case for their two legendary meetings in the early 1990s, the big question heading into this game is, “Can UNLV keep it close?”

Let’s take a look at three keys for the Rebels if they have any shot of pulling off an upset:

Big stage

For many of UNLV’s younger players, Saturday’s game will represent the biggest stage they’ve ever played on, so the first order of business will be settling down, blocking out the external factors and focusing on execution.

The fact that this is the first college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, in front of a sold-out crowd, against America’s (most hated) Team, on national television — that can’t mean anything to the players. When one of the Rebels’ freshmen looks over to the scorer’s table during warmups and sees Dick Vitale recording his pregame intro, it can’t be a distraction.

It sounds easy, but it’s not. The players are going to find themselves caught up in something bigger than this one game, though they’re too young to even realize it, and they’re going to feel a jolt of electricity leading up to tipoff. It’s up to the more veteran Rebels to keep their inexperienced teammates in check. Poise will be paramount in the opening minutes.

Once the game settles down, the players will, too. If senior Tyrell Green, junior Dwayne Morgan or sophomore Jalen Poyser can notch a quick bucket or two in the early minutes, it will go a long way toward taking the pressure off the rest of the Rebels.

Degree of difficulty

Duke is a huge favorite, and rightfully so, as the talent disparity between the two teams is enormous. All signs point to a blowout. But the Rebels can’t make it easy for them.

If Duke gets off to a fast start, creates a bunch of open shots and grabs a lead, things could get out of hand quickly. UNLV has to defend like crazy for the first six minutes or so, exerting maximum energy to make sure the Blue Devils don’t have any comfortable possessions.

Make the Blue Devils work hard early, get them out of their rhythm and try to keep it close into the middle of the first half. That should be UNLV’s blueprint for keeping this one competitive. Then, with a little luck and a few fortunate bounces, maybe the Rebels can stick around and make things interesting into the second half.

Maintain composure

Duke is going to score points and go on runs. It’s unavoidable. The Blue Devils are probably going to hit back-to-back 3’s at some point, and maybe even turn the trick multiple times. The Duke fans in attendance are going to make noise when it happens. The score is going to fluctuate during those spurts.

Against Arizona State last week, the Rebels wilted when that happened. There were possessions where UNLV defended well, only to watch ASU negate it by hitting long 3-pointers. After the blowout loss, Menzies and the players admitted that the team was demoralized when their hard work went to waste.

They’ll have to show more mental toughness against Duke. The Blue Devils can gain momentum in a hurry, so Menzies will have to use his timeouts wisely when it looks like they are ready to go on an extended run. UNLV’s team leaders will also have to keep morale high.

Are the young, inexperienced Rebels capable of executing a game plan that revolves around poise, toughness and execution?