Suicide bomber kills 23 in southern Yemeni city of Aden

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say a suicide bomber has blown himself up inside an army base in the southern city of Aden, killing 23 soldiers.

They say the bomber detonated his explosives amid hundreds of soldiers lining up to collect their salaries in the Solban army base. They say at least 30 soldiers have been wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of al-Qaida.

The terror network's branch in Yemen is thought to be the world's most active. It is known to have a presence in Aden, where a loose coalition between troops loyal to the internationally recognized government, local militias and jihadi groups is in control.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.