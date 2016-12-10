Trump is already normalized

The latest mantra of feigned righteous indignation is over the “normalizing” of Donald Trump; oh, the horrors. Rather than fretting over the inevitable, maybe people should be asking themselves why so many people voted for him in the first place. The fact is that Trump’s behaviors were normalized in American society decades ago, and his actions are a reflection of society. People who voted for him either related to what he is saying, were simply disgusted with the status quo in Washington or a combination of both.

Don’t like what he says? Take a look at societal norms, at the lyrics in our music or at moral depravity that passes as individual rights. Don’t like what he says? Take a look in the mirror, as he is a reflection of you.