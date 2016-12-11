Casino promotions: Dec. 11-17

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 | 2 a.m.
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
Blanket Holiday Gift Giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 12
Information: Earn 1,500 base points to receive a Sherpa blanket. Maximum of one per player.
Gift Grab Wednesdays
Date: Dec. 14 and 21
Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
Point multipliers
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24
Information: Receive 5x points.
Holiday Cheer giveaway
Date: Dec. 11-24
Information: Receive a pull tab for every 500 base points.
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Pick Your Multiplier
Date: Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.
Wednesday Gift Days
Date: Select Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 14, the gift is wine glasses.
Play and Eat
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.
Klondike’s Big Point Payoff
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.
Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner
Date: Dec. 11 and 25
Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.
$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.
GOLD COAST
Anniversary celebration
Date: Saturdays through Dec. 24
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.
Gift card giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 12
Information: Receive a $25 Macy’s gift card for every 5,000 base points earned.
ORLEANS
20th anniversary drawings
Date: Fridays through Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be selected at each drawing for the chance to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Thursday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.
SUNCOAST
$80,000 Cash for the Holidays
Date: Select Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten people will be selected with a chance to win up to $1,000.
$60,000 Pick A Snowman Holiday Kiosk Game
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 22
Information: Earn 25 points before 8 p.m. for chance to play.
SAM’S TOWN
Twelve Days of Christmas
Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.
ALIANTE
Twelve Days of Magical Elves
Date: Through Dec. 25
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.
$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.
Weekly Table Games drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.
$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament
Date: Dec. 13
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Information: For players 50 and older.
JOKERS WILD
Gift giveaways
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno and video poker.
ELDORADO
Rolling For Dough
Date: Mondays in December
Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll..
SILVER SEVENS
$50K Winning Wonderland drawings
Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.
Money Booth Madness
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.
Stuff Your Stocking
Date: Dec. 12 and 19
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 400 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 12, the gift is a reversible plush throw blanket. On Dec. 19, the gift is an iron waffle maker.
Pepsi Game Day giveaway
Date: Dec. 11
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Information: Earn one drawing ticket for every 50 points. Top prizes are club seats for the San Diego vs. Kansas City game.
EET Video Game Tournament
Date: Dec. 11, 18 and 22
Time: Tournament begins at 5 p.m.
Information: Prize pool is $250 per tournament.
Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.
STATION CASINOS
$2 Million Plunge for Prizes
Date: Through Dec. 22
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.
Polar Bear Plunge Cash Drawings
Date: Through Dec. 23
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Drawings will be at each property at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 23. Win up to $10,000.
Holiday point multiplier
Date: Dec. 16 and 17
Locations: All Station and Fiesta properties
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
PALMS
Swipe for Prizes — Toy Shoppe Hop
Date: Through Dec. 22
Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to earn Holiday Shoppe Bucks. Shoppe opens Dec. 23 and 24.
Cash Drawings — This the Season $30,000 Cash Drawings
Date: Dec. 16
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn an electronic drawing entry for every 50 base points. Participants will earn 10x entries prior to 6:45 p.m. on the day of each drawing. Guests must also activate their drawing entries on the day of each drawing prior to 6:45 p.m. to participate or by playing on a machine with their card in between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the day of each drawing. Win up to $2,500.
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 11, 17 and 31
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Receive a mystery gift on Dec. 11. Receive a four-piece tumbler set on Dec. 17.
Gift card giveaway
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.
Brenden Theatre Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 15, 22, 25 and 29
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
RED ROCK RESORT
Shop with points
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 13 and 20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
SANTA FE STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
BOULDER STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots. Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.
SUNSET STATION
$40,000 Holiday Match Up
Date: Through Jan. 1
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
FIESTA RANCHO
Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. On Dec. 15, guests have their choice of liquor.
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. On Dec. 15, the gift is Barefoot Rosa Red or White Zinfandel. Guests who earn 300 points can receive Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry.
Point multiplier
Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Shop with points
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.
$20,000 Wishes of Riches Cash Giveaway
Date: Dec. 18
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Earn entries on slot and table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays.
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 13 and 20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
WILDFIRE GAMING
Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning
Date: Through Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.
December Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 14 the gift is a Corona six-pack.
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
WILDFIRE RANCHO
Holiday Happiness
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 24. Must be actively playing.
STRATOSPHERE
Holiday Cash
Date: Through Dec. 23
Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.
Million Point giveaway
Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17
Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cash is King
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 3 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry ticket for every 5,000 slot base points. Top prize is $25,000.
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.
SILVERTON
Pick a Prize giveaway
Date: Dec. 16 and 23
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive an entry for every 500 points earned. Win up to $10,000.
Earn and Win Holiday Laser Lights
Date: Dec. 15
Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive holiday lights.
Play Action Pass Parlay
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.
SLS LAS VEGAS
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 15 and 16
Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of red or white wine.
Point multiplier
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
Weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.
COSMOPOLITAN
2016 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn and redeem points through Dec. 11.
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.