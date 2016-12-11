Casino promotions: Dec. 11-17

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

Blanket Holiday Gift Giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 12

Information: Earn 1,500 base points to receive a Sherpa blanket. Maximum of one per player.

Gift Grab Wednesdays

Date: Dec. 14 and 21

Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

Point multipliers

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24

Information: Receive 5x points.

Holiday Cheer giveaway

Date: Dec. 11-24

Information: Receive a pull tab for every 500 base points.

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Dec. 13 and Dec. 27

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Select Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 14, the gift is wine glasses.

Play and Eat

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.

Klondike’s Big Point Payoff

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.

Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner

Date: Dec. 11 and 25

Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.

$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.

GOLD COAST

Anniversary celebration

Date: Saturdays through Dec. 24

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.

Gift card giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 12

Information: Receive a $25 Macy’s gift card for every 5,000 base points earned.

ORLEANS

20th anniversary drawings

Date: Fridays through Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected at each drawing for the chance to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Thursday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.

SUNCOAST

$80,000 Cash for the Holidays

Date: Select Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten people will be selected with a chance to win up to $1,000.

$60,000 Pick A Snowman Holiday Kiosk Game

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 22

Information: Earn 25 points before 8 p.m. for chance to play.

SAM’S TOWN

Twelve Days of Christmas

Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.

ALIANTE

Twelve Days of Magical Elves

Date: Through Dec. 25

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.

$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

Weekly Table Games drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.

$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament

Date: Dec. 13

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Information: For players 50 and older.

JOKERS WILD

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno and video poker.

ELDORADO

Rolling For Dough

Date: Mondays in December

Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll..

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

Stuff Your Stocking

Date: Dec. 12 and 19

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 400 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 12, the gift is a reversible plush throw blanket. On Dec. 19, the gift is an iron waffle maker.

Pepsi Game Day giveaway

Date: Dec. 11

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Information: Earn one drawing ticket for every 50 points. Top prizes are club seats for the San Diego vs. Kansas City game.

EET Video Game Tournament

Date: Dec. 11, 18 and 22

Time: Tournament begins at 5 p.m.

Information: Prize pool is $250 per tournament.

Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.

STATION CASINOS

$2 Million Plunge for Prizes

Date: Through Dec. 22

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.

Polar Bear Plunge Cash Drawings

Date: Through Dec. 23

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Drawings will be at each property at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 23. Win up to $10,000.

Holiday point multiplier

Date: Dec. 16 and 17

Locations: All Station and Fiesta properties

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

PALMS

Swipe for Prizes — Toy Shoppe Hop

Date: Through Dec. 22

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to earn Holiday Shoppe Bucks. Shoppe opens Dec. 23 and 24.

Cash Drawings — This the Season $30,000 Cash Drawings

Date: Dec. 16

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn an electronic drawing entry for every 50 base points. Participants will earn 10x entries prior to 6:45 p.m. on the day of each drawing. Guests must also activate their drawing entries on the day of each drawing prior to 6:45 p.m. to participate or by playing on a machine with their card in between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the day of each drawing. Win up to $2,500.

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 11, 17 and 31

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Receive a mystery gift on Dec. 11. Receive a four-piece tumbler set on Dec. 17.

Gift card giveaway

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.

Brenden Theatre Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 15, 22, 25 and 29

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

RED ROCK RESORT

Shop with points

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 13 and 20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

SANTA FE STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

BOULDER STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots. Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.

SUNSET STATION

$40,000 Holiday Match Up

Date: Through Jan. 1

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

FIESTA RANCHO

Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. On Dec. 15, guests have their choice of liquor.

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. On Dec. 15, the gift is Barefoot Rosa Red or White Zinfandel. Guests who earn 300 points can receive Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry.

Point multiplier

Date: Select Mondays or Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Shop with points

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.

$20,000 Wishes of Riches Cash Giveaway

Date: Dec. 18

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Earn entries on slot and table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays.

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 13 and 20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

WILDFIRE GAMING

Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning

Date: Through Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.

December Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 14 the gift is a Corona six-pack.

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

WILDFIRE RANCHO

Holiday Happiness

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 24. Must be actively playing.

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

Million Point giveaway

Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17

Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Cash is King

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 3 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry ticket for every 5,000 slot base points. Top prize is $25,000.

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

SILVERTON

Pick a Prize giveaway

Date: Dec. 16 and 23

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive an entry for every 500 points earned. Win up to $10,000.

Earn and Win Holiday Laser Lights

Date: Dec. 15

Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive holiday lights.

Play Action Pass Parlay

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 15 and 16

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of red or white wine.

Point multiplier

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn and redeem points through Dec. 11.

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.