Crash, car fire injures one near Mercury

A person was seriously injured when their car caught fire after a crash on U.S. 95 this afternoon near Mercury, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The crash was reported by the RTC about 4:30 p.m. approximately 60 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The highway is closed while crews pick up debris from the wreck, according to the RTC.

No other information is available at this time.