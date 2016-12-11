Prosecutor says ex-Saints star was ‘executed’

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the trial of Cardell Hayes, charged in the April shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A prosecutor is telling a New Orleans jury that former Saints star Will Smith was "executed" in April by a man who shot him eight times and wounded his wife.

Jason Napoli made the assertion as closing arguments began Sunday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes. Hayes is charged with second-degree murder for shooting Smith during a confrontation over an April 9 car crash. He's also charged with attempted second-degree murder because Smith's wife was wounded that night.

Hayes testified Saturday and that he only fired after Smith had retrieved a gun from his damaged SUV.

Napoli says Hayes was an aggressor who rammed Smith's car. He dismissed defense claims that Smith was the aggressor and that Hayes is not guilty under Louisiana's "stand your ground" law.

___

8 a.m.

A jury could begin deliberating Sunday in the fatal shooting of New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Closing arguments are expected in the trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes, who would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder.

Hayes fatally shot the former NFL player in April following a collision between his Hummer and Smith's SUV. Hayes also is charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting Smith's wife, Racquel, in the legs.

Hayes took the stand Saturday and said he heard what sounded like a gunshot before he fired in self-defense. He also said Smith grabbed a gun during their confrontation. No other witness said Smith was armed. Prosecutors said the loaded gun remained untouched inside Smith's damaged car.