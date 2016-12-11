Search resumes for skier caught in Nevada avalanche

RENO, Nev. — Authorities have resumed the search for a skier reportedly caught in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe in western Nevada.

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe spokesman Mike Pierce says one skier saw another get caught in an avalanche Saturday morning in a closed area of the resort.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says search crews were recalled Saturday afternoon due to a continued avalanche threat and the search resumed Sunday morning.

Authorities haven't released the name of the missing skier, who is about 60 years old.

They say the man reportedly was swept in an avalanche on Jackpot Chute, which was a closed ski area of the mountain.

Another man reportedly was with the skier when the avalanche occurred and called authorities for help.