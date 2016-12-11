Tight end from California commits to UNLV to cap successful recruiting weekend

The UNLV football program added a tight end to its 2017 recruiting class today.

Noah Bean from Simi Valley, Calif., verbally committed to the Rebels after a weekend recruiting visit. Bean caught 40 passes for 840 yards and 16 touchdowns this fall to help Grace Brethren High finish with a 9-1 record. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has the frame to easily add bulk once he gets into a college weight-training program.

Bean, a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, also had scholarship offers from Montana State and Northern Colorado, according to his Twitter.

The recruiting weekend included three others who are verbally committed: local quarterback Marckell Grayson, running back Tariq Hollandsworth of Sacramento and defensive back Johnny Balderas of Bakersfield, Calif.

Balderas had five interceptions and 42 tackles — a strong number for a defensive back — this fall. He also had 569 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Hollandsworth rushed for 1,569 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding until national signing day in early February. Until then, players will be recruited — such as Balderas, who was offered a scholarship by Fresno State this week.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21