Be holiday smart: Life hacks for graceful gifting and joyful family time

There’s never enough time, money or energy during the holidays. We cram so much into a few short weeks that our stress levels tend to rise as fast as our bank accounts plummet. But have no fear! There are ways to enjoy the process, from spending time with crafty kids to finally nailing that family photo.

For Gifts

Give a great experience, not more stuff

For the person on your list who is hard to shop for — and we all have that person — give the gift of pampering. A gift certificate that can be applied to any service at a spa or a salon makes a great present since the lucky person can choose when and how to use it. (Men love massages, too!) Studies have shown that people remember and appreciate experiences more than “stuff,” so you’ll score serious points as the gift giver. If you’re especially close to the recipient, book yourself into the experience, whether it’s a tandem massage or a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.

Not your grandma’s wrapping paper

Go green by swapping out the gift wrap for something seriously old-school but totally chic: cloth. We’re not talking about bolts from the fabric store; think colorful cloth napkins, tablecloths, dishtowels or hand towels, which everybody uses and few think to gift. Look for restaurant packs of cloth napkins — a great size for small items and stocking stuffers — and ribbon to seal in the packages. Cover larger items with a tablecloth and secure with safety pins or clear packing tape, which shouldn’t damage the material.

For activities

Taming the photo beast

The hands-down best way to take fabulous photos anytime of the year is to take MORE photos. With digital, there’s no reason to stop at one or even a handful — click to your heart’s content. When you have many images to choose from, your chances of finding that perfect picture are much higher. And while you’re snapping away, don’t forget to vary the shot: get close or move to one side; take a vertical shot instead of a horizontal one; move your subject into better light or away from distracting backgrounds.

Holiday cards that won’t break the bank (or your spirit)

Save time by printing address labels. It’ll take a minute to get your address book entered into your computer, but you’ll thank yourself down the road. Do your best to organize sheets of labels that make sense to you — family, friends, colleagues or by area (neighbors, distant, international, etc.) — as there are invitations and thank-you notes in your future. And if you’re looking to save money this season, think about holiday postcards instead of cards with envelopes. You can splurge on a custom photo postcard for about the same price as a regular holiday card. Plus, postcard stamps are 15 cents cheaper than regular postage. And everyone throws out the envelope anyway!

For the holiday card

The easiest kid craft to make and give

Make someone smile with the gift of a really great grin. Frames featuring school photos or candids are a perfect gift for kids to make for family and friends. Popsicle sticks (which you can buy in large craft packs) are easy for little fingers to glue and decorate. Tape or glue the photo in place and add a magnet to the back so it can sit on a shelf or hang on the fridge. Many craft stores now sell inexpensive wood or foam frame kits that can save you a few steps, too. Or, get creative and use sticks, rulers or crayons for the frame. Then let kids decorate with buttons, puzzle pieces, pinecones, pom-poms or stickers.

A new holiday tradition

The best holiday traditions spark fun and memories. This year, create a tradition that does both in the form of a holiday scrapbook. Scrapbooking, when done with love, does not have to be complicated. All you need is paper, a little tape or glue and a binder with plastic sleeves. Fill your binder with letters to Santa, holiday wish lists, special holiday cards or photos and ticket stubs from holiday experiences. Add stickers or other decorations to jazz up your pages, but know that preserving your memories is enough. Lastly, create new, special pages each year by writing letters about what you’re grateful for, or have the kids draw holiday-themed pictures. Another tradition will be pulling out your binder each year to enjoy the memories.