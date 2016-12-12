Box Office Top 20: ‘Moana’ tops ‘Office Christmas Party’

LOS ANGELES — "Moana" held on to its first place spot for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $144.7 million. It beat out newcomer "Office Christmas Party," a comedy starring Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, which earned $16.9 million.

Holdovers populated the rest of the top five, with Warner Bros.' Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them," which placed third with $10.4 million, the Amy Adams sci-fi movie "Arrival," in fourth, with $5.6 million, and "Doctor Strange" in fifth with $4.5 million.

In limited release, the Los Angeles musical "La La Land," which earned the most Golden Globe nominations Monday morning, opened in five theaters with a powerful $881,004.

The relatively sleepy weekend, however, is a calm before the Star Wars spinoff "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" opens on Dec. 16.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Moana," Disney, $18,533,804, 3,875 locations, $4,783 average, $144,700,397, 3 weeks.

2. "Office Christmas Party," Paramount, $16,890,204, 3,210 locations, $5,262 average, $16,890,204, 1 week.

3. "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them," Warner Bros., $10,421,251, 3,626 locations, $2,874 average, $198,947,154, 4 weeks.

4. "Arrival," Paramount, $5,587,109, 3,115 locations, $1,794 average, $81,438,817, 5 weeks.

5. "Doctor Strange," Disney, $4,535,827, 2,763 locations, $1,642 average, $222,267,273, 6 weeks.

6. "Allied," Paramount, $3,955,705, 3,018 locations, $1,311 average, $35,589,157, 3 weeks.

7. "Nocturnal Animals," Focus Features, $3,161,381, 1,262 locations, $2,505 average, $6,187,509, 4 weeks.

8. "Manchester By The Sea," Roadside Attractions, $3,131,588, 366 locations, $8,556 average, $8,301,789, 4 weeks.

9. "Trolls," 20th Century Fox, $3,020,165, 2,786 locations, $1,084 average, $145,400,169, 6 weeks.

10. "Hacksaw Ridge," Lionsgate, $2,288,401, 2,277 locations, $1,005 average, $60,850,849, 6 weeks.

11. "Miss Sloane," EuropaCorp, $1,844,972, 1,648 locations, $1,120 average, $1,983,337, 3 weeks.

12. "Almost Christmas," Universal, $1,377,095, 1,258 locations, $1,095 average, $40,213,580, 5 weeks.

13. "Bad Santa 2," Broad Green Pictures, $1,236,113, 2,034 locations, $608 average, $16,800,881, 3 weeks.

14. "Incarnate," High Top Releasing, $1,078,173, 1,737 locations, $621 average, $4,220,311, 2 weeks.

15. "MET Opera: L'Amour de Loin (2016)," Fathom Events, $1,030,000, 900 locations, $1,144 average, $1,030,000, 1 week.

16. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $881,104, 5 locations, $176,221 average, $881,104, 1 week.

17. "Loving," Focus Features, $633,993, 572 locations, $1,108 average, $6,576,255, 6 weeks.

18. "The Edge Of Seventeen," STX Entertainment, $616,919, 932 locations, $662 average, $13,876,616, 4 weeks.

19. "Moonlight," A24, $543,585, 449 locations, $1,211 average, $10,758,335, 8 weeks.

20. "Jackie," Fox Searchlight, $492,255, 26 locations, $18,933 average, $857,080, 2 weeks.

