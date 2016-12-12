Court rejects federal lawsuit over inmate’s death

CARSON CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit by a family of a prison inmate who was stabbed to death while handcuffed to his cell door at the state prison in Ely.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mother of slain inmate Anthony Beltran failed to present sufficient evidence at pretrial proceedings to show prison officials were negligent in the death of Beltran in 2008.

Beltran’s mother, Helen J. Romero, and the prisoner’s minor children filed suit in federal court in Las Vegas against prison officials in 2009.

Beltran, serving a sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary out of Clark County, was handcuffed to the cell door and could not defend himself when he was stabbed by another inmate with a rod from a typewriter, according to the lawsuit.

The appeals court on Thursday said Beltran’s family could continue a wrongful death lawsuit in state District Court.