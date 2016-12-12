Henderson Police investigating suspicious death as a homicide

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in his Henderson home Saturday night as a homicide, police said.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his mid-70s, dead in his home in the 2500 block of Swans Chance Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway, according to Henderson Police.

Neighbors requested a welfare check after no one had seen or heard from the man since early November, police said.

An autopsy this morning revealed suspicious injuries, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.