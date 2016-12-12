Las Vegas Sun

Pedestrian hit by SUV, killed crossing Flamingo Road

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV on Sunday night while crossing Flamingo Road near Pecos Road, according to Metro Police.

A 34-year-old Las Vegas man was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk about 7:30 p.m. when he was hit, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The 35-year-old man driving the SUV and the four passengers, children between the ages of 2 and 7, were not injured, police said.

